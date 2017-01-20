2016 Symphony Silver Hyundai Sonata

2016 Symphony Silver Hyundai Sonata

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: TheMonitor.com

With such great unique features like a backup camera, blind spot sensors, traction control, and braking assist, you'll be excited to take this 2016 Hyundai Sonata SE for a ride. It comes with a 2.4 liter 4 Cylinder engine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McAllen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 14 min Encore white trash 996
the red door club (Mar '13) Jan 1 SilverWings 43
Lost Pets New Years Eve Jan 1 John 1
Ralph Soto !!!! Dec 27 Usedtodatehim 1
Couples theater at RGV video ? (Jan '16) Dec 26 Idk 2
Mezzanine police beating Dec 19 Peppa23 1
Elsa Cantu Dec 15 Elsa Cantu 1
See all McAllen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McAllen Forum Now

McAllen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McAllen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

McAllen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,551 • Total comments across all topics: 277,627,522

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC