2016 Red Chevrolet Trax

Buckle up for the ride of a lifetime! This 2016 Chevrolet Trax LT includes top-notch remote starter, a backup camera, Bluetooth, a navigation system, braking assist, traction control, an MP3 player, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, and side air bag system. It comes with a 1.4 liter 4 Cylinder engine.

