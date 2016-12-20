When normal conversations become death threats: Rabid...
Starting in January, Texas health officials will block Planned Parenthood from receiving Medicaid funds , the latest measure to bar the women's health provider from the public insurance program. In anticipation of the cut, Planned Parenthood filed a lawsuit last November .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.
Comments
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ralph Soto !!!!
|Dec 27
|Usedtodatehim
|1
|Couples theater at RGV video ? (Jan '16)
|Dec 26
|Idk
|2
|Mezzanine police beating
|Dec 19
|Peppa23
|1
|the red door club (Mar '13)
|Dec 19
|jay
|41
|Elsa Cantu
|Dec 15
|Elsa Cantu
|1
|Roxy lucio
|Dec 5
|Lupe
|2
|Mexican governor calls for Texas boycott; U.S. ...
|Dec 4
|Fed Up in North C...
|3
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC