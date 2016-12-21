UTRGV has four buildings under construction
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley is finishing the year with four buildings under construction, two recently approved and many plans for expansion in the upcoming year. Construction and growth will be the theme for years to come as the university has four buildings underway in Brownsville, with the 102,551-square-foot Academic Building; Edinburg, where a 115,000-square-foot Science and Research Center is being built; Boca Chica Beach, where the $1.2 million STARGATE facility will be located; and McAllen, where officials recently broke ground on a 85,000-square-foot research building in partnership with Doctors Hospital at Renaissance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ralph Soto !!!!
|23 hr
|Usedtodatehim
|1
|Couples theater at RGV video ? (Jan '16)
|Mon
|Idk
|2
|Mezzanine police beating
|Dec 19
|Peppa23
|1
|the red door club (Mar '13)
|Dec 19
|jay
|41
|Elsa Cantu
|Dec 15
|Elsa Cantu
|1
|Roxy lucio
|Dec 5
|Lupe
|2
|Mexican governor calls for Texas boycott; U.S. ...
|Dec 4
|Fed Up in North C...
|3
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC