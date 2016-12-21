Teen passenger in Palmview officer involved shooting has been released
PALM VIEW,Tx- Suspect vehicle white Lincoln sits on Goodwyn road as local law enforcement investigate an officer involved shooting at Thursday Dec.29,2016. Photo by Delcia Lopez [email protected] PALM VIEW,Tx- Suspect vehicle white Lincoln sits on Goodwyn road as local law enforcement investigate an officer involved shooting at Thursday Dec.29,2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lost Pets New Years Eve
|6 hr
|John
|1
|Ralph Soto !!!!
|Dec 27
|Usedtodatehim
|1
|Couples theater at RGV video ? (Jan '16)
|Dec 26
|Idk
|2
|Mezzanine police beating
|Dec 19
|Peppa23
|1
|the red door club (Mar '13)
|Dec 19
|jay
|41
|Elsa Cantu
|Dec 15
|Elsa Cantu
|1
|Roxy lucio
|Dec 5
|Lupe
|2
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC