Surge of Central Americans drive jump...

Surge of Central Americans drive jump in 2016 border arrests

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Tustin News

In this Nov. 13, 2016, file photo, Central American migrants newly released after processing by the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol are fitted for shoes at the Sacred Heart Community Center in the Rio Grande Valley border city of McAllen, Texas. Central Americans attempting to enter the United States illegally on the country's border with Mexico helped drive a 15 percent increase in immigration arrests during the 2016 fiscal year, according to U.S. Department of Homeland Security figures released Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tustin News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McAllen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the red door club (Mar '13) 8 hr SilverWings 43
Lost Pets New Years Eve 15 hr John 1
Ralph Soto !!!! Dec 27 Usedtodatehim 1
Couples theater at RGV video ? (Jan '16) Dec 26 Idk 2
Mezzanine police beating Dec 19 Peppa23 1
Elsa Cantu Dec 15 Elsa Cantu 1
Roxy lucio Dec 5 Lupe 2
See all McAllen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McAllen Forum Now

McAllen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McAllen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

McAllen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,108 • Total comments across all topics: 277,516,192

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC