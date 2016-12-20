Surge of Central Americans drive jump in 2016 border arrests
In this Nov. 13, 2016, file photo, Central American migrants newly released after processing by the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol are fitted for shoes at the Sacred Heart Community Center in the Rio Grande Valley border city of McAllen, Texas. Central Americans attempting to enter the United States illegally on the country's border with Mexico helped drive a 15 percent increase in immigration arrests during the 2016 fiscal year, according to U.S. Department of Homeland Security figures released Friday.
