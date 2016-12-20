RGV Citizen of the Year Nomination for Dora Brown - Inspiring financial literacy in youth
Dora Brown, above left, holds the key to the new "Mustangville" Minitropolis city at Mims Elementary School in Mission, which opened in January. The student-run mini city teaches financial literacy and job skills, such as the above students who work at the Mustangville IBC Bank.
