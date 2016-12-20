Mission mail carrier charged with soliciting bribes

A Mission man has been arrested for allegedly using his position as a U.S. Postal Service employee to sell voter mailing lists to candidates in the La Joya Independent School District two years ago. Bond was set at $50,000 Thursday for Noe Olvera, 43, who was arraigned before U.S. Magistrate Peter E. Ormsby in McAllen.

