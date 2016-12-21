Increasing Number of Surprise Medical Bills for Insured Patients
MCALLEN Some Rio Grande Valley doctors are calling on the state to enforce rules and regulations that would keep patients from receiving surprise medical bills. Dr. Victor Gonzalez said insured patients receive surprise bills when they receive services not provided by their plan or when they visit a doctor outside of their network.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRGV.
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mezzanine police beating
|Mon
|Peppa23
|1
|the red door club (Mar '13)
|Dec 19
|jay
|41
|Elsa Cantu
|Dec 15
|Elsa Cantu
|1
|Roxy lucio
|Dec 5
|Lupe
|2
|Mexican governor calls for Texas boycott; U.S. ...
|Dec 4
|Fed Up in North C...
|3
|We are with you': Mexican officials reassure th...
|Nov 27
|spytheweb
|3
|Rocks thrown at U.S. border agents
|Nov 26
|Elmer
|5
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC