COMMENTARY: The true spirit of giving witnessed in the RGV
Police officers and a blue Santa are shown on Wednesday in front of 200 McAllen ISD low-income students who were selected to receive each a $100 holiday shopping spree at a Target in south McAllen. The event was organized by the United Way of South Texas after Target gave a $20,000 grant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mezzanine police beating
|Dec 19
|Peppa23
|1
|the red door club (Mar '13)
|Dec 19
|jay
|41
|Elsa Cantu
|Dec 15
|Elsa Cantu
|1
|Roxy lucio
|Dec 5
|Lupe
|2
|Mexican governor calls for Texas boycott; U.S. ...
|Dec 4
|Fed Up in North C...
|3
|We are with you': Mexican officials reassure th...
|Nov 27
|spytheweb
|3
|Rocks thrown at U.S. border agents
|Nov 26
|Elmer
|5
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC