Catholic priest charged with DWI in South Texas
A Catholic priest at a church in South Texas was arrested Monday on a drunken driving charge, according to the McAllen Monitor . Carlos Zuniga, a priest at the St. Pius X Catholic Church in Weslaco, Texas, was arrested around 12:30 p.m. and bailed out of jail later that afternoon, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.
