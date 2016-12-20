Being reimbursed by feds remains a challenge

Mayor Jim Darling and U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, stood Thursday in a toll booth on the Anzalduas International Bridge talking about McAllen being reimbursed from the federal government for the half-million dollars the city has spent on humanitarian aid for immigrants since April 2014. "The federal government's gonna be spending some money," Cornyn said with a wink.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.