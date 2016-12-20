2016 Black Chevrolet Trax
With such great unique features like remote starter, a backup camera, traction control, Bluetooth, a navigation system, and braking assist, you'll be excited to take this 2016 Chevrolet Trax LT for a ride. It comes with a 1.4 liter 4 Cylinder engine.
