Two Oklahoma inmates, ex-prison guard sentenced for drug ring -
Two state prison inmates and a former prison guard have been sentenced for their roles in what prosecutors say was a large methamphetamine distribution ring operated out of the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. Inmate Cody Lee McClendon III was sentenced to about 32 years in prison for conspiracy and assaulting a federal officer, inmate Michael Lincoln was sentenced to 271 2 years for conspiracy and former guard Timothy Crocker was sentenced to 37 months for conspiracy.
