PSO Warns Customers Of Scam Phone Calls
Public Service of Oklahoma said they have reports of scammers targeting PSO business customers in McAlester, Broken Arrow and Weatherford. The customer receives a phone call from someone claiming to represent the electric company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
McAlester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|thank you mike mass (Aug '16)
|Thu
|Big bad john
|10
|Kiowa Music Forum (Dec '12)
|May 31
|Musikologist
|13
|Cameron Averitt Bobbitt....insensitive Article (Jan '06)
|May '17
|Dihausam
|5
|Illegal alien raped, impregnated 11-year-old gi... (May '13)
|Apr '17
|spud
|57
|Bache Murders- Emily Morgan and Totinika Elix (Sep '16)
|Apr '17
|CryBaby
|32
|An Open Letter To Congressman Makewayne Mullin
|Apr '17
|nemesis omnibus m...
|1
|Awesome Cell Phone Repair (Oct '16)
|Apr '17
|David
|6
Find what you want!
Search McAlester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC