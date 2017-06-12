Oklahoma prosecutor drops charges in glass pipe cases
An Oklahoma prosecutor dropped drug-related charges Monday against the owner of a now-closed pipe shop in Norman and a store clerk after previous trials on similar charges ended in acquittals and a hung jury. Online court records indicate charges were dismissed against Robert Cox, who owned Friendly Market, and former clerk James Maxwell Walters.
