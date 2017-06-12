Miss Oklahoma contestants ready to take the stage as they vie for Miss America berth
Miss Tulsa, Sarah Klein, screams as she's crowned the 2016 Miss Oklahoma. This year's competition returns to the Mabee Center in Tulsa through June 10.a JESSIE WARDARSKI/Tulsa World file Many journeys will end when the Mabee Center lights go out, the stage goes dark and guards lock the doors Saturday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.
Add your comments below
McAlester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|thank you mike mass (Aug '16)
|Thu
|Big bad john
|10
|Kiowa Music Forum (Dec '12)
|May 31
|Musikologist
|13
|Cameron Averitt Bobbitt....insensitive Article (Jan '06)
|May '17
|Dihausam
|5
|Illegal alien raped, impregnated 11-year-old gi... (May '13)
|Apr '17
|spud
|57
|Bache Murders- Emily Morgan and Totinika Elix (Sep '16)
|Apr '17
|CryBaby
|32
|An Open Letter To Congressman Makewayne Mullin
|Apr '17
|nemesis omnibus m...
|1
|Awesome Cell Phone Repair (Oct '16)
|Apr '17
|David
|6
Find what you want!
Search McAlester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC