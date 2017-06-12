Gang Members Running Drug Operation In McAlester Prison Sentenced
Two Indian Brotherhood gang members who ran a drug operation from inside the state pen in McAlester, are headed to federal prison for decades. They say the men sold drugs inside and outside the prison and recruited a corrections officer, Tim Crocker, to help them.
