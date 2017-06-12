Former Oklahoma police officer arrest...

Former Oklahoma police officer arrested on sex allegations

Tuesday Jun 13

A former eastern Oklahoma police officer has been arrested on felony warrants alleging sexual battery, forcible sodomy and accepting a bribe. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says 40-year-old former Savanna officer Jerry "Jay" Gragg was arrested Tuesday morning in McAlester.

