Choctaw artist Patta LT named 2017 a Red Earth Honored Onea

Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: Durant Daily Democrat

Choctaw artist Patta LT of Norman is named Red Earth Honored One for 2017, an award bestowed upon a Native master visual artist whose support of Indian art has been substantial throughout their life. Patta will be recognized during the annual Red Earth Festival scheduled June 9-11, 2017 at the Cox Convention Center in downtown Oklahoma City.

