Slain Tecumseh police officer Justin Terney laid to rest Friday in Canadian, Oklahoma
A young man who gave his life to the job he loved and the people he served drew thousands to his funeral Friday in this sparsely populated eastern Oklahoma community. Tecumseh Police officer Justin Terney, known for his sense of humor, smile and lifelong dream of a career in law enforcement, died from injuries suffered March 26 during an exchange of gunfire after a late-night traffic stop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
McAlester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police searching for clues after Oklahoma mothe...
|Mar 5
|Unicornlady1969
|3
|Awesome Cell Phone Repair
|Feb '17
|Big bad john
|5
|wedding cake (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|Big bad john
|8
|Kerri waller is a snitch and has been seen out ...
|Feb '17
|Sabrinna Stone
|4
|haileyville police dept. (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|TGIF
|7
|Bache Murders- Emily Morgan and Totinika Elix (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Nasssssty
|29
|Sexy girls
|Feb '17
|Jess
|1
Find what you want!
Search McAlester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC