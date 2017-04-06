"I just want to tell my story," Richa...

"I just want to tell my story," Richard Glossip featured in new...

Thursday Apr 6 Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

A documentary about Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Glossip reveals new information that could be enough for Glossip to get another hearing in court. In 2015, two out of five judges on the Court of Criminal Appeals were willing to consider new evidence in Glossip's case.

