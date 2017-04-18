Huge Bomb Dropped In Afghanistan Made In McAlester
The huge bomb dropped by the U.S. Air Force on an ISIS target in Afghanistan was built in McAlester. The bomb is officially called a GBU-43 Massive Ordnance Air Blast or MOAB.
