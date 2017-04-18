Huge Bomb Dropped In Afghanistan Made...

Huge Bomb Dropped In Afghanistan Made In McAlester

Thursday Apr 13 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

The huge bomb dropped by the U.S. Air Force on an ISIS target in Afghanistan was built in McAlester. The bomb is officially called a GBU-43 Massive Ordnance Air Blast or MOAB.

