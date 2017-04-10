Bill to relocate Talihina veterans center stalls in House
A House subcommittee brought relocation of the Oklahoma Veterans Center at Talihina to at least a temporary halt on Tuesday by voting down a bill authorizing the move. Senate Bill 544 , by Sen. Frank Simpson, R-Ardmore, "authorizes and directs" the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs to close the aging facility and replace it with a new one that, given the bill's wording, could only be located 35 miles away in Poteau.
