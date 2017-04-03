The Latest: Eastern Oklahoma fire eva...

The Latest: Eastern Oklahoma fire evacuees return home

Tuesday Mar 21

Pittsburg County Emergency Management Director Kevin Enloe says more than 100 people in Longtown who had to leave after the blaze broke out Monday were back home Tuesday afternoon. The fire destroyed at least nine other homes.

Read more at White Lake Beacon.

McAlester, OK

