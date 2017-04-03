The Latest: Eastern Oklahoma fire evacuees return home
Pittsburg County Emergency Management Director Kevin Enloe says more than 100 people in Longtown who had to leave after the blaze broke out Monday were back home Tuesday afternoon. The fire destroyed at least nine other homes.
