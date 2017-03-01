Texas man killed in Pittsburg County ...

Texas man killed in Pittsburg County accident Saturday, Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports

Patrick Beattie, 69, of Springtown, Texas, was killed about 2:40 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 69 just south of the Coal Creek bridge about 4 miles north of McAlester. Beattie was driving south when the car he drove went off the roadway and hit a concrete barrier wall.

