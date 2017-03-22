Oklahoma Death Row Inmate Who Killed ...

Oklahoma Death Row Inmate Who Killed 3 Dies in State Prison

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections says 37-year-old Jared Jones died Wednesday after being found unresponsive in his cell at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. Jones was convicted and sentenced to death for the 2003 shooting deaths of Joel Platt, Brian Galindo and Pam Karr in southwest Oklahoma City.

