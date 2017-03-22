Oklahoma Death Row Inmate Who Killed 3 Dies in State Prison
The Oklahoma Department of Corrections says 37-year-old Jared Jones died Wednesday after being found unresponsive in his cell at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. Jones was convicted and sentenced to death for the 2003 shooting deaths of Joel Platt, Brian Galindo and Pam Karr in southwest Oklahoma City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Add your comments below
McAlester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police searching for clues after Oklahoma mothe...
|Mar 5
|Unicornlady1969
|3
|Awesome Cell Phone Repair
|Feb '17
|Big bad john
|5
|wedding cake (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|Big bad john
|8
|Kerri waller is a snitch and has been seen out ...
|Feb '17
|Sabrinna Stone
|4
|haileyville police dept. (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|TGIF
|7
|Bache Murders- Emily Morgan and Totinika Elix (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Nasssssty
|29
|Sexy girls
|Feb '17
|Jess
|1
Find what you want!
Search McAlester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC