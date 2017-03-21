Oklahoma Business Briefs for March 22

Oklahoma Business Briefs for March 22

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Chaparral Energy on Tuesday emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization, shedding $1.2 billion in debt and cutting about $100 million in annual interest expense. Chaparral's new capital structure will include cash on hand and a reserve-based lending facility with an initial borrowing base of $225 million, as well as an additional $150 million term loan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McAlester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police searching for clues after Oklahoma mothe... Mar 5 Unicornlady1969 3
Awesome Cell Phone Repair Feb '17 Big bad john 5
wedding cake (Jul '15) Feb '17 Big bad john 8
Kerri waller is a snitch and has been seen out ... Feb '17 Sabrinna Stone 4
haileyville police dept. (Sep '14) Feb '17 TGIF 7
Bache Murders- Emily Morgan and Totinika Elix (Sep '16) Feb '17 Nasssssty 29
Sexy girls Feb '17 Jess 1
See all McAlester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McAlester Forum Now

McAlester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McAlester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
 

McAlester, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,375 • Total comments across all topics: 279,731,026

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC