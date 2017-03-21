Oklahoma Business Briefs for March 22
Chaparral Energy on Tuesday emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization, shedding $1.2 billion in debt and cutting about $100 million in annual interest expense. Chaparral's new capital structure will include cash on hand and a reserve-based lending facility with an initial borrowing base of $225 million, as well as an additional $150 million term loan.
