Nine journalists to join Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame

's former city editor and entertainment editor Gene Triplett will join James Beaty, managing editor of the McAlester News-Capital; Steve Booher, retired from the Cherokee Messenger & Republican; John Durkee, news director for the University of Tulsa NPR station, KWGS; Lis Exon, journalist for OETA Tulsa; Randy Krehbiel, government-politics reporter for the Tulsa World; Dr. Paul R. Lehman, first African-American newsperson on Oklahoma City TV; and Ralph Schaefer, veteran newsman for suburban Tulsa newspapers. The luncheon program begins at 11:45 a.m. on the third floor of the Nigh University Center, across from the Hall of Fame exhibition, said Dr. Terry M. Clark, director.

