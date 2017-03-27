Newalla home invasion suspects ordered to trial
Two men have been ordered to trial on first-degree murder charges in a 2016 home invasion in Newalla that went awry when the homeowner shot and killed one of the suspected invaders. Xavier Deshon Hollins, 18, and Nicholas Bennett Adkins, 19, both of Shawnee, are accused of acting together with two others to invade and burglarize or rob the home of Russell and Donna Gage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
McAlester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police searching for clues after Oklahoma mothe...
|Mar 5
|Unicornlady1969
|3
|Awesome Cell Phone Repair
|Feb '17
|Big bad john
|5
|wedding cake (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|Big bad john
|8
|Kerri waller is a snitch and has been seen out ...
|Feb '17
|Sabrinna Stone
|4
|haileyville police dept. (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|TGIF
|7
|Bache Murders- Emily Morgan and Totinika Elix (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Nasssssty
|29
|Sexy girls
|Feb '17
|Jess
|1
Find what you want!
Search McAlester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC