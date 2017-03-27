Newalla home invasion suspects ordere...

Newalla home invasion suspects ordered to trial

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Two men have been ordered to trial on first-degree murder charges in a 2016 home invasion in Newalla that went awry when the homeowner shot and killed one of the suspected invaders. Xavier Deshon Hollins, 18, and Nicholas Bennett Adkins, 19, both of Shawnee, are accused of acting together with two others to invade and burglarize or rob the home of Russell and Donna Gage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McAlester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police searching for clues after Oklahoma mothe... Mar 5 Unicornlady1969 3
Awesome Cell Phone Repair Feb '17 Big bad john 5
wedding cake (Jul '15) Feb '17 Big bad john 8
Kerri waller is a snitch and has been seen out ... Feb '17 Sabrinna Stone 4
haileyville police dept. (Sep '14) Feb '17 TGIF 7
Bache Murders- Emily Morgan and Totinika Elix (Sep '16) Feb '17 Nasssssty 29
Sexy girls Feb '17 Jess 1
See all McAlester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McAlester Forum Now

McAlester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McAlester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Oakland
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

McAlester, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,513 • Total comments across all topics: 279,947,673

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC