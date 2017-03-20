McAlester Police: Items Found In Weekend Search Not Connected To Missing Mother
Police say items found during a search for a missing McAlester mother over the weekend are not connected to her. Dozens of people searched the woods northeast of McAlester on Saturday, March 4, 2017, where Holly Cantrell's purse and ID were found by a hunter a week before.
