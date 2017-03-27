Former OK Gov. George Nigh celebrates 90th birthday in Lawton
Former Oklahoma Governor George Nigh was treated to an early 90th birthday celebration from the Greater Lawton Rotary Club today. Nigh was the special speaker at the club's weekly luncheon.
