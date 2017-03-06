Counseling service owner admits fraud
The owner of a behavior health counseling service pleaded guilty to multiple counts of Medicaid fraud following charges brought by the Oklahoma Attorney General's Office. Dennis Ray Blackman, 61, of Atoka, owned and operated Atoka Counseling Service, a company providing behavior health counseling services in Atoka, Poteau and McAlester.
