Cattle producers should register by M...

Cattle producers should register by March 30 to attend the 2017...

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 14 Read more: Altus Times

Cattle producers seeking ways to better manage their operations in ever more challenging business conditions should register now to attend the April 6 Eastern Oklahoma Beef Cattle Summit in McAlester. David Cantrell, Pittsburg County Extension director and agricultural educator, said this year's summit will emphasize understanding and maximizing the benefits of technological advances in animal agriculture.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McAlester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police searching for clues after Oklahoma mothe... Mar 5 Unicornlady1969 3
Awesome Cell Phone Repair Feb 18 Big bad john 5
wedding cake (Jul '15) Feb 18 Big bad john 8
Kerri waller is a snitch and has been seen out ... Feb '17 Sabrinna Stone 4
haileyville police dept. (Sep '14) Feb '17 TGIF 7
Bache Murders- Emily Morgan and Totinika Elix (Sep '16) Feb '17 Nasssssty 29
Sexy girls Feb '17 Jess 1
See all McAlester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McAlester Forum Now

McAlester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McAlester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Casey Anthony
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

McAlester, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,078 • Total comments across all topics: 279,703,720

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC