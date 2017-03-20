Cattle producers should register by March 30 to attend the 2017...
Cattle producers seeking ways to better manage their operations in ever more challenging business conditions should register now to attend the April 6 Eastern Oklahoma Beef Cattle Summit in McAlester. David Cantrell, Pittsburg County Extension director and agricultural educator, said this year's summit will emphasize understanding and maximizing the benefits of technological advances in animal agriculture.
