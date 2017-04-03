Autopsy: Oklahoma Man Was Dead Before Being Decapitated
An autopsy reports shows an Oklahoma man found decapitated and mutilated behind an Albuquerque store last December was dead before his head was cut off. The report indicates 42-year-old Clifford Miller died from seven stab wounds to his torso, including multiple stab wounds to his back, abdomen and chest.
