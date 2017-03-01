Attorney General Mike Hunter announce...

Attorney General Mike Hunter announces guilty plea in Medicaid fraud case

The owner of a behavior health counseling service pleaded guilty to multiple counts of Medicaid fraud following charges brought by the Oklahoma Attorney General's Office. Dennis Ray Blackman, 61, of Atoka, owned and operated Atoka Counseling Service, a company providing behavior health counseling services in Atoka, McAlester, and Poteau, Oklahoma.

