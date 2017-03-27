Arkansas to execute 8 people in 10 da...

Arkansas to execute 8 people in 10 days, slammed for 'killing spree' by ACLU

Monday Mar 20 Read more: GlobalNews

This Oct. 9, 2014, file photo shows the gurney in the execution chamber at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester, Okla. The American Civil Liberties Union is taking the state of Arkansas to task for its unprecedented plan to execute eight inmates in 10 days between April 17 and 27. Arkansas hasn't put an inmate to death since 2005 due to roadblocks in procuring lethal injection drugs after a sales ban by major pharmaceutical makers.

