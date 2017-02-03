Three vie for Oklahoma Supreme Court ...

Three vie for Oklahoma Supreme Court nomination -

Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: Altus Times

Two district judges who focus on the daily administration of justice and Oklahoma's solicitor general, who has been the chief litigator on a variety of state constitutional issues, are vying to be Gov. Mary Fallin's first appointment to the state Supreme Court. The state's Republican governor will interview the candidates on Feb. 7 before deciding which will fill the seat on the nine-member court vacated last year by retired Justice Steven W. Taylor, of McAlester.

