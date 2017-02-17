Tenth annual Choctaw Career Expo coming to McAlester -
"Now Showing: Your Future" is the theme for Choctaw Career Expo 2017. Now in its tenth year, the Choctaw Career Expo is open to all persons interested in finding out more information about educational or employment opportunities.
