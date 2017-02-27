Smoking Ban In Vehicles With Children...

Smoking Ban In Vehicles With Children Clears Oklahoma Panel

Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Legislation that would ban smoking in vehicles containing children has cleared an Oklahoma House committee. The House Public Health Committee voted 7-1 Tuesday for the bill by Democratic Rep. Donnie Condit of McAlester.

