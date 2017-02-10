Oklahoma one of only two states that still allows inmate death by...
Oklahoma is one of 33 states that supports the death penalty, all of which favor lethal injection for inmates sentenced to die. In 2015, Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin signed legislation allowing nitrogen gas to be used if a court strikes down lethal injection or if the drugs are unavailable.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
McAlester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kerri waller is a snitch and has been seen out ...
|2 hr
|poet cat
|3
|Bache Murders- Emily Morgan and Totinika Elix
|2 hr
|Nasssssty
|29
|wedding cake (Jul '15)
|3 hr
|Nasssssty
|2
|Sexy girls
|18 hr
|Jess
|1
|Awesome Cell Phone Repair
|Feb 1
|Sabrinna Stone
|4
|Police searching for clues after Oklahoma mothe...
|Jan 25
|amnesia
|1
|outlaws mc (Oct '11)
|Jan '17
|Big bad john
|185
Find what you want!
Search McAlester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC