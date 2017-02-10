Oklahoma one of only two states that ...

Oklahoma one of only two states that still allows inmate death by...

10 hrs ago Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

Oklahoma is one of 33 states that supports the death penalty, all of which favor lethal injection for inmates sentenced to die. In 2015, Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin signed legislation allowing nitrogen gas to be used if a court strikes down lethal injection or if the drugs are unavailable.

