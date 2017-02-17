Oklahoma House passes bill ending electric chair executions
This Oct. 9, 2014, file photo shows the gurney in the the execution chamber at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester, Okla. The Oklahoma House has approved legislation Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, to eliminate the electric chair as a method of execution, although it's been more than 50 years since the state's last electrocution.
