Missing Woman's Purse Found In Wooded Area Near Eufaula Lake
A hunter found the purse of a missing woman Saturday in a wooded area northeast of McAlester near Eufaula Lake, McAlester Police said. McAlester woman Holly Cantrell was last seen January 20, 2017, when she was seen leaving her job at McAlester Regional Health on her lunch break.
