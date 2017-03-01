Man recovers after well explosion nea...

Man recovers after well explosion near Quinton

Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: KSWO

The wife of a man who was injured in a well explosion near Quinton last week says her husband is recovering from surgery. The McAlester News-Capital reports Misty McCabe released a statement Friday saying Jason McCabe was moved out of the intensive care unit following surgery to repair third-degree burns on his legs.

