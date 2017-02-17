Inmate pleads guilty to killing cellm...

Inmate pleads guilty to killing cellmate at Oklahoma prison

An inmate at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary has been sentenced to life in prison after he admitted killing his cellmate at the maximum-security prison. Taylor Lee Fox pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the 2015 death of Shawn Blane Moore.

