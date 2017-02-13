Hartshorne City Hall closed after dis...

Hartshorne City Hall closed after discovery of bedbugs

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KSWO

Mayor Leon Mace says the bugs were found inside some of the furniture in the building in Hartshorne, about 120 miles southeast of Oklahoma City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McAlester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
wedding cake (Jul '15) 17 hr Sabrinna Stone 6
Kerri waller is a snitch and has been seen out ... 17 hr Sabrinna Stone 4
haileyville police dept. (Sep '14) Feb 11 TGIF 7
Bache Murders- Emily Morgan and Totinika Elix Feb 10 Nasssssty 29
Sexy girls Feb 10 Jess 1
Awesome Cell Phone Repair Feb 1 Sabrinna Stone 4
News Police searching for clues after Oklahoma mothe... Jan 25 amnesia 1
See all McAlester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McAlester Forum Now

McAlester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McAlester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

McAlester, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,279 • Total comments across all topics: 278,854,554

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC