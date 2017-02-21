FBI investigating alleged theft at Mc...

FBI investigating alleged theft at McAlester ammunition plant

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

The FBI is investigating a suspected theft at the ammunition plant in McAlester. Officials told FOX23 that an employee allegedly stole a small amount of material from the plant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McAlester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Awesome Cell Phone Repair Feb 18 Big bad john 5
wedding cake (Jul '15) Feb 18 Big bad john 8
Kerri waller is a snitch and has been seen out ... Feb 13 Sabrinna Stone 4
haileyville police dept. (Sep '14) Feb 11 TGIF 7
Bache Murders- Emily Morgan and Totinika Elix Feb 10 Nasssssty 29
Sexy girls Feb 10 Jess 1
News Police searching for clues after Oklahoma mothe... Jan 25 amnesia 1
See all McAlester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McAlester Forum Now

McAlester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McAlester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

McAlester, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,445 • Total comments across all topics: 279,118,783

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC