Family, Police Search For Oklahoma Mother Of Three Who Vanished During Lunch Break
Cantrell, who works as a physical therapist at McAlester Regional Health Center, reportedly took her lunch break at 11:56 a.m. and then never returned to work, reported KFOR . Cantrell's daughter, Charity Cantrell Clayton, told the Huffington Post that the family knows the driver of the green truck, and that the man dropped her mother off at a Braum's.
