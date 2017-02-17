1 man suffers burns in Oklahoma gas well explosion

Kevin Enloe, director of McAlester/Pittsburg County Emergency Management, left, stands near the scene of an oil field explosion near Quinton, Okla., in Pittsburg County, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. less Kevin Enloe, director of McAlester/Pittsburg County Emergency Management, left, stands near the scene of an oil field explosion near Quinton, Okla., in Pittsburg County, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.