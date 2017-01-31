Three people dead from Oklahoma wrecks
Jacobs, 80, died at an Ada hospital after injuries suffered in the collision about 6:20 p.m. Sunday on State Highway 3 just west of the Stonewall city limits, the patrol reports. Jacobs, who did not wear a seat belt, was a passenger in a car driven west on SH 3 by A-An Parra, 21, of Broken Bow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
McAlester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police searching for clues after Oklahoma mothe...
|Jan 25
|amnesia
|1
|Awesome Cell Phone Repair
|Jan 23
|Big bad john
|3
|outlaws mc (Oct '11)
|Jan 7
|Big bad john
|185
|McAlester Police Say Man Found Beheaded In N.M....
|Dec '16
|savmoney
|1
|$50 reward for interesting local places to phot...
|Dec '16
|Workingintown
|1
|Reba McEntire is so ugly
|Dec '16
|Jean Jeannie
|2
|Kerri waller is a snitch and has been seen out ...
|Dec '16
|Jean Jeannie
|2
Find what you want!
Search McAlester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC